ZS unveils 50K-sft GCC in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: ZS, a global management consulting and technology firm, has expanded its India footprint with the inauguration of a new 50,000-sft office here on Monday. The facility, located at Raheja IT Park in HITEC City, will accommodate 550-600 professionals and bolster the company’s capacity to serve Global Capability Centers (GCCs) in the healthcare and life sciences sectors.

“GCCs are evolving from execution hubs to innovation and tech centers, and ZS is well positioned to support this industrywide transformation,” said Mohit Sood, Regional Managing Principal at ZS.

“The new office reflects our commitment to delivering innovation-driven, long-term impact, tapping into local talent, and contributing to the GCC ecosystem.”

Founded in 1983, Evanston (USA) headquartered ZS employs over 13,000 people across more than 35 offices worldwide. In India, it has 10,000 employees across six offices in Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurugram, and Noida.

The expansion is part of ZS’s strategy to enhance innovation, technology integration, and end-to-end service offerings for GCCs. The new hub will provide a variety of engagement models, including packaged solutions for GCCs, embedded functional expertise, and fully managed GCC-as-a-service options.