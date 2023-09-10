Live
BJP is a ‘venomous snake’ says Udhayanidhi Stalin
Chennai : Tamil Nadu Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday said that the BJP is a ‘venomous snake’ and that the people have to be careful about it.
He said that AIADMK is a waste which gives space to BJP for hiding in Tamil Nadu. He also called upon the people of the state not to give any space to both the parties.
Udhayanidhi, who is the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, was speaking at a public meeting and said that the development propagated by Narendra Modi covered the slum during the G20 summit.
His remarks came after his father and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin participated in the dinner meeting at the G20 summit. Earlier, Udhayanidhi Stalin had said that Sanatana Dharma was to be eradicated like mosquitoes, dengue, malaria and Corona which created reverberations across the country.
BJP IT Cell Chief Amit Malavya had responded by stating that Udhayanidhi had called for genocide of 80 per cent Hindus of the country. Amit Shah had echoed it in public programmes like in Rajasthan.
Udhanidhi and DMK have not apologised about it however the INDIA alliance had not quite approved of the statement.