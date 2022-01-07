Chennai Airport Ranked Eighth In The World For On-Time Performance Among Large International Airports

Cirium, a provider of aviation statistics to the travel, finance, aerospace, and aviation industries, has placed Chennai Airport holds the eighth rank in the world for on-time efficiency amongst large international airports for 2021. It is the only airport in India to be listed in the top ten. Miami Airport in the United States, Fukuoka Airport in Japan, and Haneda Airport in Japan are the top three.



Dr. Sharad Kumar, the director of Chennai Airport, credited all operating airlines. Dr. Kumar said that Chennai has an on-time departure rate of 89.32 percent on 70 routes studied by Cirium worldwide. They gained passenger and industry confidence through stakeholder participation and collaborative decision-making in airport procedures. He further added that the speedy exit taxiway (C1) and two parallel taxiways have previously been completed (R&N ). The commissioning of the multi-level carparkings will take place first in the New Year, followed by the commissioning of the new integrated terminal T2.l They were focusing on additional and supplementary facilities to increase our per-hour handling capacity

The airport's director stated that the passengers are regaining faith in air travel. We anticipate greater foot traffic and are preparing to expand our facilities and services accordingly. Domestic traffic has recovered by more than 80%, according to traffic statistics. All of our service providers are ecstatic to have international scheduled flights. Chennai Airport has devised precise strategies to increase operating capacity while also delighting customers.