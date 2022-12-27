Chief Minister MK Stalin To Inaugurate 46th Chennai Book Fair

According to SK Murugan, secretary of the Booksellers and Publishers Association of South India (BAPASI), Chief Minister MK Stalin will officially inaugurate the 46th Chennai Book Fair and present awards on January 6 at the YMCA grounds in the city.



Murugan stated that the fair's booths will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. until January 22. Up to 800 stalls will be present at the event, which will include different categories. Increasing the number of stalls will be challenging because there isn't enough room. But the group has informed the state government of this. There might be more stalls at the fair in the upcoming years.

He said that Chief Minister MK Stalin had declared last year that space will be made available for a book park in or near the city. He also added that in order to benefit the customers, we have asked the CM to offer space within the city limits alone. During the fair's opening, theyChief Minister MK Stalin anticipate the CM may make an announcement in this regard.