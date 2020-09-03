Corona cases drop appreciably in Chennai, State tally at 5,892

From 1,084 cases on Wednesday, Chennai maintained a steady downward movement in its coronavirus cases as the figure touched the three-figure mark in a few weeks, standing at 968. It is a fall, which is more than 10 per cent of the previous day's figure. However, the reasons for worry moved to other parts of Tamil Nadu as Coimbatore moved towards the 500+ mark with 593 cases (579 as on Wednesday). Even more alarming was the rise exponentially in the case of Cuddalore which moved from 405 cases on Wednesday to 590 on Thursday. 37 people who visited the State from other parts of the country and abroad also added to the overall tally.

4,45,851 was the figure which represented the total cases in the State. 1,38,724 cases out of these were in Chennai alone. 3,86,173 cases have been reported to have been cured in all. On Thursday alone, 6,110 people were cured and sent home.

82,901 tests were undertaken in the State, a new record. Tamil Nadu as of today has 154 testing centres to take up tests for its population, 90 of them in government owned institutions and 64 in the private sector. The total tests conducted breached the 50-lakh mark, standing at 50,47,042.