Twins Receive An Unusual Brain Bypass Operation From Apollo Specialists In Chennai

Eight-year-old twins with Moyamoya Disease, a condition that limits blood supply to the brain, were treated by doctors at the Apollo Proton Cancer Centre in what is believed to be Asia's first brain bypass surgery. The twins' right hand and leg displayed jerky movements as a result of the disease. An MRI of the brain revealed that the blood supply was severely impaired, particularly on the left side. The youngsters were referred to the Apollo Proton Cancer Center because of these occurrences, which were initially misdiagnosed as seizures but were actually a series of ministrokes known as limb-shaking epilepsy.



The children were examined by a team at the Apollo Proton Cancer Center led by Dr. Roopesh Kumar, senior consultant and neurosurgeon, who also proposed surgical intervention through a brain bypass surgery in which blood flow from the head's skin would be switched to the brain through a hole drilled in the skull bone.

This would enable continuous blood flow to the brain without increasing the risk of stroke. The treatment was effective, and the patients made a full recovery. Following scans revealed better blood flow to the left side of the brain.

