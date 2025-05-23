Live
11 Years of Manam: Akkineni Family’s Timeless Classic Still Touches Hearts
Telugu film Manam, starring three generations of the Akkineni family, celebrates 11 years.
The Telugu film industry holds many gems, but few shine as brightly as Manam, the 2014 classic that brought together three generations of the Akkineni family in one heartwarming film. Released on May 23, 2014, Manam became a special milestone for fans and the Akkineni family alike.
As the film completes 11 successful years, Akkineni’s home banner Annapurna Studios shared a touching tribute on social media.
“We are celebrating 11 wonderful years of Manam. Manam is a film that will always hold a special place in everyone's hearts. #ANRLivesOn,” they posted, along with a beautiful anniversary poster.
A Unique Family Legacy on Screen
Directed by Vikram Kumar, Manam is a rare film that features legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao, his son Nagarjuna, and grandson Naga Chaitanya, along with a brief appearance by Akhil Akkineni. This was the last film of Nageswara Rao, making it even more emotional and memorable.
The film is widely loved for its touching story, clever screenplay, and emotional depth. It showed how love and destiny connect generations, and it deeply moved Telugu audiences everywhere.
Music and Dialogues That Still Resonate
The soulful music composed by Anoop Rubens and meaningful dialogues written by comedian Harshavardhan added even more beauty to the film. The songs remain popular to this day, and the film's emotional scenes still bring tears to many.
In 2024, Manam was re-released in special shows across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. It received a strong response once again, proving its timeless appeal.
A Personal Dream Fulfilled
For Nagarjuna, Manam wasn’t just another film—it was a dream come true. Acting alongside his legendary father and talented son was a moment of pride and joy.
Box Office Journey
Manam entered theatres with a break-even target of Rs. 18 crores, which it impressively crossed within the first week. The film went on to collect a net of Rs. 36.65 crores, making it a double blockbuster. According to trade estimates, it earned around Rs. 62 crores worldwide gross.
A Film That Lives Forever
Even after 11 years, Manam continues to be remembered as a masterpiece of Telugu cinema. It represents love, family, and the beauty of storytelling. For fans of the Akkineni family and Telugu film lovers in general, Manam is more than a movie — it's an emotion.