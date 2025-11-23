‘3 Roses’ season 2 excites fans

The web series ‘3 Roses,’ starring Eesha Rebba, Satyam Rajesh, Harsha Chemudu, Prince Cecil, Hema, Sathyam Rajesh, and Kushita Kallapu, became a super hit on Aha OTT. Its second season is set to stream from December 12. The series is produced by S K N under the Mass Movie Makers banner, with director Maruthi serving as showrunner. It is written by Ravi Namburii and Sandeep Bolla, and directed by Kiran K. The Season 2 teaser was unveiled today at an event in Hyderabad.

Aha Commercial Head Rajesh Vassireddy said: ‘3 Roses Season 1’ created many records. Since its success, the demand for Season 2 kept growing. Even our management frequently asked when Season 2 would be made. Season 2 is coming on December 12, and we hope you enjoy it.”

Aha Content Head Kavitha added: “The year-end is a festive season, and we believe you’ll celebrate it with ‘3 Roses Season 2.’ Aha has been delivering back-to-back successful movies and shows with strong content. We hope you continue your support.”

Sandeep Bolla said: “Eesha, who impressed in Season 1, performed even better in Season 2. Eesha and Harsha will thoroughly entertain you. One of my favourite characters is Meghana, played by Raashi, who appears opposite Satya. Kushita shines as Srushti. I once narrated a story to S K N, and since then, he has been encouraging me. Creating a series like this is challenging, but director Kiran succeeded. Season 2 can be enjoyed by the whole family.”

Actor Surya Srinivas said: “I’m happy to have the opportunity to act in ‘3 Roses Season 2.’ Acting with Eesha was easy; we used to discuss scenes beforehand. Recently, S K N helping a fan of Mahesh Babu truly inspired me.”

Director Kiran K said: “This is my debut series as a director. It has come out very well. It’s a complete entertainer with engaging performances from the entire cast. Ajay Arasada’s music is a highlight. S K N has every quality a first-time director could hope for in a producer. He provided everything required and has been promoting the series exceptionally.”

Actress Kushita Kallapu said: “I played the character Srushti. She’s a little crazy, but there’s a method to her madness. Srushti is cute, hot, naughty, and crazy—writing such a character isn’t easy. Director Kiran was so calm on set; I never once saw him raise his voice. Working with Eesha and Raashi, who felt like sisters, was delightful.”

Actress Raashi Singh said: “After Season 1 became a big hit, everyone kept asking about Season 2. By the time I joined the project, there was already a lot of buzz around it. I played Meghana, a character very similar to my own personality—she does poojas, goes to pubs, gets into fights. Satya and I did many fun scenes that will entertain you. While working on this series, Eesha and I became good friends. She impresses as an independent woman. You’ll connect strongly with Kushita’s character as well. Please watch ‘3 Roses Season 2’ on Aha.”

Actress Eesha Rebba said: “Season 2 has two to three times more entertainment than Season 1. I never expected Season 1 to be such a big success. After reading the script for Season 2, I was confident it would be even bigger. We all felt the fun while shooting. Harsha and I play characters in revenge mode this season. There’s a lot of viral-worthy content. Director Kiran never felt like a newcomer—he handled the series with confidence. Season 2 is strong enough to be released as a movie. Raashi and Satya’s characters will become famous, and their dialogues will go viral. Kushita looks cute and hot; the youth will become her fans. After this series, she will become a star. S K N has produced cult blockbusters, and he’s going to score another success with this series.”