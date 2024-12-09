Live
40 Bouncers for Vishnu, 30 for Manoj at Mohan Babu’s Home
The family dispute within Tollywood actor Mohan Babu's family reaches new heights with 40 bouncers supporting Vishnu and 30 backing Manoj. The dramatic standoff at his farmhouse is just the latest chapter in their ongoing feud.
Disputes within the family of Tollywood senior actor and producer Manchu Mohan Babu have escalated to a new level. Tensions reached a peak when bouncers began competing to gain access to Mohan Babu’s house in Jalpalli. Manchu Manoj called in 40 bouncers on behalf of his brother Manchu Vishnu, while Manoj himself brought in 30 bouncers in response. However, the bouncers representing Manoj were not allowed inside the security area of Mohan Babu's farmhouse. Meanwhile, Manchu Vishnu is on his way from Dubai, and Manchu Lakshmi has already arrived at the farmhouse.
The ongoing family differences have drawn attention, with recent events further intensifying the situation. According to the police, for some time now, Mohan Babu, his son Manchu Manoj, his wife, and other family members have been living at a farmhouse in Jalpalli. On Sunday, Manchu Manoj called Dial 100, claiming that his father had attacked him. Following this, the Pahad Sharif police visited Mohan Babu’s house in Jalpalli for an investigation. Mohan Babu reportedly stated that the issue was a family matter and that they would resolve it on their own.
Later in the evening, Manoj arrived at TX Hospital on Banjara Hills Road No. 12 with his wife Mounika. Doctors treating Manoj reported injuries to his neck and legs, with swelling observed. They also mentioned that he was unable to move his neck. A CT scan, ultrasound, and X-ray were conducted, and the police were informed. Despite being advised to stay under observation for 24 hours, Manoj left the hospital, saying he would return on Monday.
When Maheshwaram DCP Sunitha Reddy was asked about the incident, she explained that the police had received the 100 dial call, conducted an investigation, and decided not to register a case as it was a family dispute.