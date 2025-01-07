500 Students of Sholapur Create History with a 390-Foot Salute to Sonu Sood Ahead of Fateh’s Release

The city of Sholapur witnessed an extraordinary moment as 500 students came together to pay a larger-than-life tribute to actor Sonu Sood by unveiling a colossal 390-foot cutout of the star. This awe-inspiring act has earned a place in history, setting a new world record and igniting excitement for the actor’s much-awaited film, Fateh.

Carried in a grand procession, the massive cutout exemplifies the actor’s immense popularity and the unrelenting anticipation surrounding the release of his upcoming action thriller. The tribute, marking an unforgettable milestone, reflects the profound admiration fans hold for Sonu Sood, whose humanitarian efforts during the pandemic have further cemented his status as a national icon.





The buzz around Fateh is palpable not just in Sholapur but across the country. Sonu Sood’s promotional tour has been met with overwhelming fanfare in cities like Amritsar, Shirdi, Lucknow, and Delhi. From throngs of supporters welcoming him to innovative fan tributes, such as custom Fateh-themed t-shirts and uniquely branded autos, the excitement knows no bounds. Social media platforms are flooded with videos and photos of fans showcasing their unwavering love for the actor and his latest venture.

Directed and written by Sonu Sood, Fateh delves into the gripping world of cybercrime. Promising high-octane action and a compelling narrative, the film has already established itself as a game-changer in the genre. Produced by Umesh KR Bansal under Zee Studios and Sonali Sood of Shakti Sagar Productions, with Ajay Dhama as co-producer, the film is set for a grand release on January 10, 2025.

As the countdown to the release begins, the 390-foot tribute stands as a symbol of Sonu Sood’s enduring appeal and Fateh’s potential to dominate the box office. Fans across the nation eagerly await the film, ready to witness the star in what promises to be one of his most electrifying performances yet.