65 singers croon A R Rahman's hit song 'Tamizha Tamizha' in 5 languages

'Together as one' a track by 65 singers during these testing times has been conceptualized by noted playback singer Srinivas. This move, under the aegis of United Singers has reprised the 1992 A R Rahman hit ' Tamizha Tamizha' from the film 'Roja', his debut film which made waves when released during the Independence Day 28 years ago. The highlights of this song were shared in a tweet by the ' Mozart of Madras' himself.

Emphasising the paramount need for maintaining unity, 65 singers sang from the comfort of their homes and the list included names like SPB, Mano, Chitra, S P Sailaja, Shankar Mahadevan, Hariharan, Sujatha, Srinivas, Harini etc. The other objective was also to help the distressed musicians who have been unemployed over the past five months due to the lockdown.

Since ' Roja' was an all-India sensation, the song was also sung in five languages by the multi-lingual assemblage of singers. Mani Ratnam made a decisive shift to A R Rahman from this film and continues to do so till date in all the films of his. Top music companies like T Series and Lahari have joined hands with the United Singers banner to carry the message further.