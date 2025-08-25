Live
8 Years of Arjun Reddy: Sandeep Reddy Vanga Shares Emotional Tribute
Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga marks 8 years of his hit film Arjun Reddy with an emotional note.
Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga shared an emotional note on completing 8 years of his hit film Arjun Reddy. He took to his Instagram account to pen an emotional note
"8 years ago, Arjun Reddy changed my life forever. What started as a story close to my heart became a movement, only because of your love and relentless support,” he wrote.
Every frame, every dialogue, every emotion in this film found meaning because you embraced it with such honesty and passion.
I remain forever grateful to my actors, my team, and most importantly to all of you who continue to celebrate Arjun Reddy even after all these years.
Here’s to 8 years of a journey that still feels fresh, raw, and alive. Thank you for making it eternal."
Arjun Reddy, starring Vijay Deverakonda, was a huge hit and changed Vanga’s life as a director. He later remade it in Hindi as Kabir Singh and went on to direct another hit, Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role.