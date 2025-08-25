  • Menu
8 Years of Arjun Reddy: Sandeep Reddy Vanga Shares Emotional Tribute

Vijay Deverakonda in and as ‘Arjun Reddy’
Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga marks 8 years of his hit film Arjun Reddy with an emotional note.

Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga shared an emotional note on completing 8 years of his hit film Arjun Reddy. He took to his Instagram account to pen an emotional note

"8 years ago, Arjun Reddy changed my life forever. What started as a story close to my heart became a movement, only because of your love and relentless support,” he wrote.

Every frame, every dialogue, every emotion in this film found meaning because you embraced it with such honesty and passion.

I remain forever grateful to my actors, my team, and most importantly to all of you who continue to celebrate Arjun Reddy even after all these years.

Here’s to 8 years of a journey that still feels fresh, raw, and alive. Thank you for making it eternal."

Arjun Reddy, starring Vijay Deverakonda, was a huge hit and changed Vanga’s life as a director. He later remade it in Hindi as Kabir Singh and went on to direct another hit, Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role.



