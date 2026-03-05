98th Oscars to stream live in India

Indian audiences will be able to witness the glamour and excitement of the 98th Academy Awards live, as JioHotstar and Star Movies prepare to broadcast the prestigious ceremony from the iconic Dolby Theatre in Ovation Hollywood, Los Angeles.

The grand event, popularly known as the Academy Awards, will be streamed live in India starting at 4:30 AM IST on March 16, 2026. Viewers can tune in to watch the star-studded red carpet arrivals followed by the much-awaited awards ceremony, bringing the biggest night in global cinema directly to screens across the country in real time.

For those who miss the live broadcast, the ceremony will also be available on-demand on JioHotstar after the event. Additionally, Star Movies will air a repeat telecast at 9 PM the same day, offering audiences another opportunity to catch the highlights and celebrate the biggest achievements in filmmaking.

The 98th edition of the Oscars will once again gather some of the most influential names in the international film industry under one roof. From emotional acceptance speeches and historic victories to dazzling fashion statements on the red carpet, the ceremony promises an unforgettable showcase of cinematic excellence.

As one of the most prestigious events in the entertainment world, the Academy Awards continue to recognize outstanding talent across multiple categories, honoring filmmakers, actors, and creative professionals who have made a remarkable impact on global cinema.

With live streaming and television coverage planned, Indian movie lovers can look forward to experiencing the magic of Hollywood’s biggest celebration from the comfort of their homes.