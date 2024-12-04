A grand celebration of love: Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala tie the knot

The Akkineni family marked a joyous milestone as Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala began their marital journey in a grand Telugu wedding. Held at the iconic Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, the celebration was steeped in tradition, featuring a stunning temple-themed setup. This momentous occasion also carried sentimental value, being the first major event following the unveiling of Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR) Garu's statue in honor of his centenary.





The auspicious ceremony took place at 8:13 PM, surrounded by family, friends, and well-wishers. Under the guidance of elders, sacred rituals were performed, showcasing the richness of Telugu culture. The bride, Sobhita, radiated elegance in a traditional silk saree with a red border, while Naga Chaitanya exuded grace in a classic pattu pancha. Together, they reflected the beauty of Telugu heritage.





Expressing his emotions, Nagarjuna Akkineni shared, “This wedding is a deeply meaningful moment for our family. Having Chay and Sobhita start their journey at Annapurna Studios, surrounded by love, fills my heart with pride and gratitude. It reflects the values my father upheld—family, respect, and unity.”





He also took to X (formerly Twitter), posting, “Watching Sobhita and Chay begin this beautiful chapter together has been a special and emotional moment. 💛 Congratulations, and welcome to the family, dear Sobhita. 🌸 This celebration, blessed by ANR garu’s presence in spirit, is unforgettable. 🙏 #SoChay #SobhitaDhulipala”





The festivities extended until 1 AM, filled with chanting of Vedic hymns, laughter, and heartfelt blessings. The vibrant celebration, blending tradition with modernity, created an atmosphere of warmth and love, leaving everyone with cherished memories.

The Akkineni family celebrated not just a union of two souls but a grand expression of love, tradition, and legacy, making it a day to treasure forever.