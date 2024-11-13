Pushpa 2 Stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Sreeleela: Exciting Updates on Fees, Song, and More!

Actress Sreeleela will feature in a special item song in Pushpa 2, but her reported fee has raised some eyebrows.

She is said to be paid Rs 2 crore for the performance, which is 60% less than Samantha's Rs 5 crore payment for "Oo Antava" in Pushpa: The Rise.

Although Rs 2 crore is a large amount, it's less than Sreeleela's Rs 4 crore fee for 'Guntur Kaaram'.

Initially, the producers considered Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor for the song, but her Rs 5 crore demand was too high, so they chose Sreeleela instead.

A recent behind-the-scenes photo of Allu Arjun and Sreeleela from the Pushpa 2 set went viral, creating a buzz among fans.

Allu Arjun is seen in his iconic orange outfit, while Sreeleela dazzles in a traditional black blouse and long skirt.

Pushpa 2, directed by Sukumar, features Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, and others. Sreeleela's song, 'Kissik,' is expected to be a major hit with its catchy music and energetic dance moves.

Allu Arjun is said to have received Rs 300 crore for his role, while Rashmika Mandanna earned Rs 10 crore, and Fahadh Faasil was paid Rs 8 crore.

The film has a huge budget and high expectations.