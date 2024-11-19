A Rising Star in Indian Cinema

Teja Sajja, born on August 23, 1995, began his acting journey at an incredibly young age. At just two years old, he was already making a name for himself in the film industry, becoming one of the highest-paid child actors of his time.

Over the course of his career, Teja has appeared in more than 55 films across both Telugu and Tamil cinema. Notably, he played the lead role in the international film 7 Days in Slow Motion, further solidifying his versatility and global appeal. His ability to share the screen with several superstars has earned him widespread recognition and popularity.

Teja’s early achievements have been celebrated with numerous accolades. In 2024, he won the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke MSK Trust Award for Best Actor in Telugu for his outstanding performance in HanuMan. He also received the Radio City Cine Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for the same film.

In 2022, Teja was honored with the SIIMA Award for Most Promising Newcomer, a testament to his immense talent and potential. His impressive entry into the industry was earlier recognized with the Sakshi Excellence Jury Special Debutant Hero Award in 2021.

Teja's recent success in HanuMan also earned him the GAMA Award for Best Trending Actor in 2024. Prior to his transition to adult roles, he was celebrated as a child actor, winning the AP State Award (Nandi) for Best Child Actor for Bonsai and the AP Cine Goers Award for Best Child Actor for Gangotri.

With his undeniable talent and dedication, Teja Sajja continues to shine as one of the most promising actors in Indian cinema. His upcoming Pan-Indian film Mirai, being made on a grand scale with a budget of ₹40 crore, promises to further elevate his career.















