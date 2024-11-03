A triumphant festival for Telugu cinema

This Diwali brought much-needed cheer to the Tollywood box office, as all three festival releases garnered positive responses and impressive collections, revitalizing the industry after a lackluster Dasara season. With Kiran Abbavaram’s Ka, Dulquer Salmaan’s Lucky Baskhar, and Siva Karthikeyan’s dubbed biopic Amaran making waves, each film found its audience, delivering a box-office bonanza.

Kiran Abbavaram's ‘KA’

A mystery thriller laced with commercial elements, Ka has struck a chord with audiences, particularly in the B and C centers. Viewers praised the film’s gripping final 30 minutes, which has been described as a high point of the movie. With its mass appeal and intense storyline, Ka is performing steadily, drawing large crowds in regional theaters and proving to be a crowd-puller this festive season.

DQ’s ‘Lucky Baskhar’

Dulquer Salmaan shines once again in Tollywood with Lucky Baskhar, where his engaging screen presence and a clever screenplay have captivated multiplex audiences. Known for his consistent success in Telugu cinema, Dulquer’s role and the film’s unique narrative style are driving strong ticket sales in A centers and city multiplexes. Lucky Baskhar is becoming a favorite among urban viewers, cementing Dulquer’s reputation as a box-office charm in the Telugu film industry.

Siva Karthikeyan’s ‘Amaran’

A dubbed release, Amaran tells the biographical story of Major Mukundan, an emotional and inspiring journey that has found a receptive audience in urban areas. The film’s patriotic appeal and moving narrative have resonated particularly well in the multiplex circuit, adding another hit to this season’s lineup. With its ability to appeal across diverse audiences, Amaran is holding its ground and drawing in steady footfall.

In contrast to the quiet Dasara box office, this Diwali turned out to be a blockbuster for Tollywood. Each film has carved its own success, with Ka dominating B and C centers, Lucky Baskhar attracting multiplex-goers, and Amaran drawing urban viewers. The impressive performance of these films collectively marks Diwali 2024 as a triumphant season for Telugu cinema, lighting up the box office with diverse stories and substantial revenues.