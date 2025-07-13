‘Aa Gang Repu 3’ set to continue crime saga with a darker, deeper chapter

Following the massive success of viral crime thrillers Aa Gang Repu and Aa Gang Repu 2, which together garnered over 45 million views on YouTube, director YogeeQumaar is back with a gripping new chapter—Aa Gang Repu 3. This time, the franchise takes a bold step forward by moving beyond YouTube to a yet-to-be-revealed streaming platform.

While fan-favorite Aata Sandeep, who headlined the first two installments, won’t be returning in this edition, Qumaar is confident that Aa Gang Repu 3 will make waves. The director aims for this project to gain the recognition that his debut feature Love You Too missed due to its limited OTT exposure and lack of theatrical release.

Produced by Noxious Nags under the Sahachara Productions banner, the film promises a raw and emotionally intense experience. Cinematographer Nani Ainavelli brings a gritty handheld visual style that adds realism and urgency to the storytelling. Editor Anil Kumar Jallu ensures the pace never lets up, keeping viewers on edge with tight cuts and narrative tension.

The film also boasts a gripping musical score by Kabir Rafi, known for winning the first SIIMA Short Film Award in 2017 and for composing the Kannada chartbuster Sugar Factory.

The trailer of Aa Gang Repu 3 will be released on July 16, while the streaming platform and official release date are expected to be announced soon.