Aadi Sai Kumar’s ‘Shambhala’ locks Christmas release

The much-awaited supernatural thriller Shambhala: A Mystical World, starring Aadi Sai Kumar, is already heating up the box-office race even before release. The film has created strong buzz in both audience and trade circles, thanks to a promising promotional campaign. From intriguing posters to a gripping glimpse, a behind-the-scenes making video, and a chilling teaser, every promotional asset has dramatically raised expectations around the film.

Joining the festive race, the makers of Shambhala have officially announced that the film will hit theatres worldwide on December 25, coinciding with the Christmas holiday season. Extending Diwali greetings along with the announcement, the team unveiled a striking release poster featuring Aadi in an intense avatar, accompanied by a fierce dog, set against a fiery and mystical backdrop—perfectly capturing the film’s mysterious tone.

Directed by Ugandhar Muni under the Shining Pictures banner, the film promises a uniquely crafted supernatural experience. Producers Rajasekhar Annabhimoju and Mahidhar Reddy have reportedly mounted the project on a large scale with high technical standards and uncompromised production quality.

The film also stars Archana Iyer, Swasika, Ravi Varma, Madhunandan, and Siva Karthik in key roles. Cinematographer Praveen K Bangari is expected to deliver intense visual storytelling, while the background score by Sricharan Pakala is anticipated to elevate the film’s dark, mystical tone. With post-production in full swing and content suited for a Pan-India audience, Shambhala is poised to be a major Christmas attraction this year.