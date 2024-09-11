Aarti Responds to Jayam Ravi’s Divorce Announcement

Aarti, the wife of actor Jayam Ravi, has spoken out about their recent divorce announcement, revealing it was made without her knowledge or consent.

In her statement, Aarti expressed her dismay, noting that she had been trying to discuss their relationship with Ravi but to no avail.

Aarti mentioned that the announcement has led to attacks on her character, and her primary focus now is on their two sons, Aarav and Ayaan.

She stated, "I was deeply shocked and saddened by the public announcement about our marriage, which was made without my knowledge or consent. After 18 years together, I believe such matters should be handled with grace and privacy."

She added that both she and her children were caught off guard by the announcement and were not given the chance to talk with Ravi.

Despite the hurt, Aarti had chosen to stay silent until now, facing unfair blame and attacks on her character.

Aarti emphasised, "As a mother, my main priority is the well-being of my children. I will not let these unfounded allegations go unaddressed and will focus on helping them through this difficult time with strength and integrity. I hope that the full context will be understood in time."

Earlier this year, Aarti deleted photos with Ravi from her Instagram, though her bio still reads, "I do not Influence. I hope to Inspire. Married to @jayamravi_official (sic)." The news of their separation, announced by Ravi on September 9, has surprised many of their fans.