Aaryan Streaming on This OTT Platfrom: Vishnu Vishal’s Crime Thriller Now in 5 Languages

Actor Vishnu Vishal starred in and produced Aaryan, a crime thriller directed by Praveen K.

The film released in Tamil on October 30, 2025.

Soon after release, the makers trimmed the climax on the first Monday.

Aaryan later released in Telugu, but the film did not gain much attention in theatres.

Now Streaming on Netflix

The movie has now arrived on Netflix.

The team hopes the film will reach a wider audience through streaming.

Aaryan is available in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu.

Cast and Crew

Selvaraghavan plays the main antagonist.

The film also features Shraddha Srinath, Maanasa Choudhary, Avinash Y and others in key roles.

Aaryan was produced by Shubhra, Aryan Ramesh and Vishnu Vishal.

The music and background score were composed by Ghibran.