Allen, Seifert help NZ outclass UAE by 10 wkts

Chennai: Power hitting openers Finn Allen and Tim Seifert slammed fifties as New Zealand drubbed the United Arab Emirates by 10 wickets in their T20 World Cup Group D match here on Tuesday.

The openers from New Zealand took the flimsy bowling of their UAE counterparts apart and won convincingly to make it two out of two at Chennai for New Zealand, while the UAE were left without a win and frustrated.

Allen (84 not out) and Seifert (89 not out) made mincemeat of the inexperienced UAE bowlers as the Kiwis overhauled the target of 174 in just 15.2 overs.

BRIEF Scores:

UAE 173/6 in 20 overs (Muhammad Waseem 66 not out, Alishan Sharafu 55; Matt Henry 2-37, Mitchell Santner 1-23) lost to New Zealand 175 for no loss in 15.2 overs (Tim Seifert 89 not out, Finn Allen 84 not out) by 10 wickets.