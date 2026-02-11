Rs 167 cr sanctioned to promote organic farming in State: MP

Nellore: MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy in Lok Sabha asked the Centre to inform the details of the subsidy provided by the Centre for organic farming in Andhra Pradesh, the assistance provided to organic farmers under the Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana (PKVY) in the last five years, and the training programmes provided district-wise.

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Ramnath Thakur said in response to MP's questions that the Central Government had launched the Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana (PKVY) scheme in 2015-16 to promote organic farming and was implementing the Mission Organic Value Chain Development for North Eastern Region (MOVCDNER) scheme for the northeastern states.

He said that these two schemes will focus on farmers engaged in organic farming from production to processing, certification and marketing.

Under PKVY, Rs 100 crore has been allocated to the state of Andhra Pradesh between 2020-21, Rs 9.70 crore in 2023-24, Rs 28 crore in 2024-25, and Rs 29.46 crore in 2025-26, totaling 167.20 crore. It was stated that no allocation has been made between 2021-22 and 2022-23.