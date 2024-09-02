‘Aay’ movie team donates to AP flood relief

The recent floods in Andhra Pradesh have caused widespread disruption, and efforts are underway to restore normalcy and provide aid to those affected. In a commendable gesture, the team behind the film Aay has pledged support for the flood relief efforts.

The film’s producer has announced that 25% of the movie’s share from box office earnings will be donated to the Jana Sena Party’s flood relief initiative. This donation will be active from today through the weekend.

While this contribution is a positive step, it's important to consider that 25% of the producer’s share may be relatively modest. With the film having been in theaters for 17 days, its current earnings are likely lower.

The move highlights the need for continued support from the film industry and other sectors to aid the flood victims in Andhra Pradesh. It remains to be seen how other movie teams and industry figures will contribute to this critical cause.