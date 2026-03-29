‘Aaya Sher’ from ‘Paradise’ roars beyond cinema

Aaya Sher song from Nani’s upcoming film The Paradise has taken the music scene by storm, evolving into much more than just a film track. Composed by Anirudh Ravichander, the high-energy number has struck a chord with listeners, thanks to its pulsating beats, roaring chorus, and earthy lyrics that amplify its mass appeal.

Within days of its release, Aaya Sher turned into a chart-topping sensation, dominating streaming platforms and social media. However, the song’s reach expanded significantly with the ongoing Indian Premier League season. Fans across the country began using the track as a powerful backdrop for edits featuring cricket superstars, turning it into an unofficial anthem of the tournament.

Supporters of iconic players like Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson have flooded platforms like X and Instagram with dynamic edits set to Aaya Sher. The song has also found special resonance among fans of Sunrisers Hyderabad, who are using it to amplify their team’s campaign this season.

The track’s popularity reached new heights during Anirudh’s recent live concert in Hyderabad, where the composer performed Aaya Sher to an electrifying response. Videos capturing the crowd’s frenzy quickly went viral, further cementing the song’s cultural impact.

With its infectious energy and wide appeal, Aaya Sher is set to dominate the IPL season while simultaneously boosting anticipation for The Paradise. Directed by Srikanth Odela, the film is set against the backdrop of a tribal community, with Nani portraying a powerful role fighting oppression. The pan-India project is slated for a worldwide release on August 21.