AB de Villiers joins the ‘Pushpa 2’ hype with ticket giveaway

The Pushpa 2: The Rule frenzy continues to grow, with fans eagerly awaiting its worldwide release on December 5, 2024, and special premieres scheduled for December 4. Directed by Sukumar and starring Allu Arjun in the titular role, the film has captured the global spotlight. Adding to the excitement, former South African cricketer AB de Villiers has announced a ticket giveaway for the highly anticipated sequel.

Taking to social media, de Villiers shared, “Hey everyone! I have some exciting news for all the movie buffs out there. The first 10,000 depositors who deposit INR 100 or more on @Wolf7Pay will get tickets to the year’s biggest blockbuster – Pushpa 2! Don’t wait – campaign ends this Saturday. Play responsibly and click the link in the bio to join to secure your place.”

Wolf7Pay, an online gaming platform endorsed by several international celebrities, has partnered with the Pushpa 2 team for this promotional campaign. This collaboration is one of many strategic partnerships, with brands like Sunfeast Dark Fantasy, Beyond Snack, TVS Raider, and Chakra Gold also joining hands with the film.

Featuring a stellar cast, including Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, and Anasuya, Pushpa 2 is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The combination of a gripping storyline, Sukumar’s directorial brilliance, and Allu Arjun’s magnetic performance has set high expectations for the film.

As fans gear up for the release, promotions like de Villiers’ giveaway add a unique flavor to the unprecedented anticipation surrounding this blockbuster.