Abhinaya Krishna turns director with ‘Kamakhya’

Director Abhinaya Krishna’s upcoming thriller has been officially titled Kamakhya, and the title poster, exuding a divine and mysterious aura, has already started creating buzz. Featuring acclaimed actor Samuthirakani and actress Abhirami in the lead roles, the film promises a gripping narrative set against a spiritual backdrop.

Abhinaya Krishna, known for his versatility, has penned a unique and intriguing story laced with mystical and thriller elements, aiming to offer a never-before experience to audiences. The film is said to explore themes of faith, enigma, and human emotion, all wrapped in a suspenseful narrative.

Alongside the lead pair, the film also stars Anand, Sharanya Pradeep, Vaishnav, Dhanraj, and Raghava in crucial roles, adding further depth to the ensemble.

Kamakhya boasts a strong technical team, with music composed by Gyani, whose soundscape is expected to intensify the film’s mystery. Ramesh Kushender Reddy is handling the cinematography, while Bhupathi Yadagiri is on board as the art director, ensuring a visually captivating experience.

The powerful title Kamakhya hints at spiritual symbolism, potentially rooted in mythology or cultural depth, though the filmmakers are keeping the plot tightly under wraps for now.

Produced with a strong focus on content and visual appeal, the film aims to offer a unique blend of divinity and suspense. More updates, including the release date and teaser launch, are expected soon as the makers gear up to reveal further details.