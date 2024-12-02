Abhishek Bachchan's Fun Advice on Marriage Amid Rumors with Aishwarya Rai

Abhishek Bachchan recently shared a funny piece of advice for married men: "Do as your wife says!" His comment became popular because there have been rumors about his marriage to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

At an event, someone asked Abhishek how he manages to give such great performances in movies.

He replied, "It’s all about following the director’s directions, doing the work quietly, and going home." When the host joked that this sounded like following his wife’s rules, Abhishek laughed and said, "Yes, all married men have to do that."

This comment comes at a time when people have been talking about possible problems in Abhishek and Aishwarya’s marriage.

Earlier this year, the couple appeared separately in front of the media at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding, which led to more rumors.

Aishwarya also posted pictures from her daughter Aaradhya’s birthday, but there were no pictures with Abhishek or other family members.

Fans noticed that Aishwarya and Abhishek weren’t wearing their wedding rings, and the Bachchan family didn’t publicly celebrate Aishwarya’s recent 51st birthday.

While Abhishek has denied the divorce rumors, Aishwarya hasn’t said anything about it. Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek’s father, has also spoken about the rumors. He asked the media to stop spreading unverified stories about his family, saying it can hurt people.