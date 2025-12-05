Actor Dharma Mahesh’s Jismat Jail Mandi expands with new branch at Dilsukhnagar

Jismat Jail Mandi, formerly known as Gismat, celebrated a major milestone today with the grand opening of its second outlet in Dilsukhnagar at 12 PM. The launch comes at a significant moment for the brand, arriving just days after the Ministry of Corporate Affairs officially registered GISMAT RESTAURANTS PRIVATE LIMITED on December 2, 2025 (CIN: U56101AP2025PTC122355). This transition marks the company’s shift from a proprietorship to a fully recognized Private Limited entity, strengthening its corporate presence and paving the way for structured expansion.

The rebranding from Gismat to Jismat holds deep emotional significance for Tollywood actor and Managing Director Dharma Mahesh. The new identity draws inspiration from his two-year-old son, Jhagadwaja, whose name symbolizes the “J” in Jismat. Mahesh shared that the brand’s evolution is not just a business decision but a tribute grounded in family, sentiment, and legacy.

Today’s inauguration follows the successful launch of the first Jismat Jail Mandi outlet in Ameerpet on November 23, 2025—an event that coincided with Jhagadwaja’s birthday and marked the beginning of the brand’s refreshed identity.

Expressing gratitude during the Dilsukhnagar opening, Mahesh said, “The legacy of Jismat is Jagadwaja, and the journey continues. Jismat carries the essence of my son’s name and marks the beginning of a new chapter for our brand.”

Highlighting the company’s structural transformation, High Court Advocate and legal advisor Nagurbabu N. stated that the shift to a Private Limited Company ensures unified operations across existing and future branches. The new structure, he noted, enhances legal transparency, strengthens compliance, and enables seamless nationwide expansion as the brand continues its growth trajectory.