Actor Priyanka Chopra Pays Tribute to Heroic Pony Guide in Pahalgam

Actor Priyanka Chopra has paid tribute to Syed Adil Hussain Shah, the local pony guide who heroically lost his life during the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Shah, 30, was among the 26 individuals killed in the tragic attack that targeted tourists on April 22, 2025. He is being remembered for his courageous act of attempting to save the lives of tourists in the midst of the chaos.

Chopra shared a post on her Instagram Stories, highlighting Shah’s bravery. The post read: “Syed Adil Hussain Shah, Horse Rider & Sole Breadwinner, Lost His Life Trying To Disarm Attackers And Protect Tourists In Pahalgam.” She further expressed her grief over the incident, calling the attack "heinous" and emphasizing that it should "shake the conscience of humanity."

In a heartbreaking turn of events, Shah's attempt to disarm the terrorists and protect innocent lives cost him his own. According to reports, Shah confronted the attackers who were targeting tourists, and despite his efforts, he was shot multiple times. His younger brother, Syed Naushad, shared that a tourist, whose father died in the attack, recounted Shah’s heroism at the hospital. Shah’s father, Syed Haider Shah, described the loss as devastating, noting that his son’s act of bravery had brought both pride and sorrow to the family.

Shah's funeral took place in his home village of Hapatnard, Pahalgam, where hundreds of mourners gathered to pay their respects. The ceremony was attended by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who praised Shah’s sacrifice. "He lost his life while trying to protect the lives of tourists. His bravery will not be forgotten," Abdullah said.

The attack, which occurred while many tourists were vacationing in the picturesque region, has left the country in shock. The victims, including families and honeymooners, were enjoying their time in the scenic Baisaran area before the assault took place. Chopra, deeply moved by the tragedy, condemned the violence, stressing the devastating impact on families and communities. In a lengthy post, she expressed her thoughts: "What happened in Pahalgam is reprehensible. Innocent people, simply enjoying their vacations, were caught in an unimaginable storm."

She continued, "This attack will haunt us for a long time. My thoughts are with the victims, the families, and those living in fear. I stand with you in your grief."