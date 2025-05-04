Actress Ananya Nagalla Launches Vindhya Gold Bar Challenge Event

Hyderabad: The Vindhya Gold Bar Challenge event was held with grandeur at the L-2 Main Atrium of Inorbit Mall in Hyderabad. Popular Tollywood actress Ananya Nagalla attended the event as the chief guest, adding glamour and charm to the occasion.

The Gold Bar Challenge is a game that tests participants' strength and skill. In this challenge, contestants must retrieve a gold bar from a locked box using one hand within a set time limit.

Participants enthusiastically showcased their skills and competed with great energy. Winners were awarded cash prizes, attractive gifts, and other special rewards.

Speaking at the event, Ananya Nagalla said, "The Gold Bar Challenge is a very exciting event. It was delightful to see the energy and skill of the participants. Events like these not only entertain but also boost public enthusiasm."

The event witnessed a large turnout, with people actively participating and enjoying the festive atmosphere at Inorbit Mall. The Vindhya Gold Bar Challenge stood out as a vibrant and entertaining event in Hyderabad.

