Actress Anjali Ameer reveals unsettling encounter with Suraj Venjaramoodu amidst mollywood scandal

In the wake of the Hema Committee report, which has exposed numerous issues within the Malayalam film industry, another troubling revelation has come to light. Transgender actress Anjali Ameer has shared her distressing experience with actor Suraj Venjaramoodu, shedding light on a deeply uncomfortable encounter she had during the filming of the Mammootty-starrer Peranbu.



Anjali Ameer recounted the incident in an interview with Mathrubhumi, revealing that Suraj Venjaramoodu asked her a highly inappropriate question about her sexuality while they were on set. According to Anjali, Venjaramoodu inquired whether transgender people experience pleasure in the same way as women do. This question, she said, left her deeply disturbed and angry, despite her generally strong demeanor.

Anjali described the moment as jarring, noting that she had not previously encountered such a traumatic experience. "I had not faced any traumatic experiences until Suraj Venjaramoodu asked me if transgender people feel the same pleasure as women," Anjali explained. "I am a strong person, but this question made me angry."

Following the incident, Anjali took immediate action by reporting the matter to Mammootty and the film’s director. Suraj Venjaramoodu subsequently issued an apology, and Anjali confirmed that he refrained from making any further inappropriate remarks. "He never spoke to me in that manner again, which I appreciate," Anjali stated.

In her interview, Anjali also highlighted her strategy for avoiding similar situations within the industry. She revealed that her reserved nature and choice to avoid attending film parties and informal gatherings have helped her steer clear of potential predators in Malayalam showbiz.

The Hema Committee report, which recently rocked the Malayalam film industry, has uncovered widespread issues of sexual harassment, abuse, and exploitation within Mollywood. The report’s revelations have prompted a significant outcry and a call for reform within the industry.

Adding to the controversy, actress Revathy Sampath previously accused Malayalam actor Siddique of rape and attempted confinement in a hotel room. Siddique, who was also the former general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), resigned from his post following Sampath’s allegations. Siddique has since denied the accusations, claiming that he is being falsely implicated.

As the industry grapples with these revelations, superstar Mammootty has yet to publicly address Anjali Ameer's statement or the broader issues highlighted by the Hema Committee report. The ongoing scrutiny of Mollywood underscores the urgent need for systemic change and greater accountability in the industry.