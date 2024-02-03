Actress Poonam Pandey sparks controversy by faking own death for cervical cancer awareness

Actress and model Poonam Pandey has once again become the center of attention, revealing that she staged her own death as part of an elaborate plan to initiate a national conversation on cervical cancer. The unexpected announcement was initially met with shock and mourning from various quarters.

In a statement released on Poonam's social media accounts, it was claimed that she had succumbed to cervical cancer at the age of 32, leaving the industry and fans in disbelief. Kangana Ranaut, who featured Poonam on her reality show 'Lock Upp,' expressed condolences on social media, writing, "This is so sad. Losing a young woman to cancer is a catastrophe. Om Shanti!"

However, the revelation that Poonam faked her death has ignited a wave of criticism, with many accusing her of engaging in a publicity stunt and being insensitive to the struggles of those affected by cervical cancer. The actress's critics question whether the awareness campaign was worth the hysteria it created among fans and the media.

Poonam's friend and designer Rohit K. Verma, who had earlier mourned her 'demise,' criticized her tactics, stating that faking one's death can be misleading and counterproductive for genuine awareness efforts. Actress Payal Ghosh called the attention-seeking behavior "unwarranted and insensitive," emphasizing the seriousness of cervical cancer and the impact on those affected.

Other industry figures, including Saisha Shinde and Sreejita De, expressed their disappointment and anger at Poonam's actions, describing them as distasteful and disgusting.

In response to the backlash, Poonam posted another statement on Instagram, acknowledging that the news of her "supposed demise" had been challenging for people to accept. While conceding that it may have been perceived as in "bad taste," she urged everyone to consider the greater cause of raising awareness about cervical cancer.

Poonam defended her actions, stating that the lack of awareness surrounding cervical cancer prompted her drastic step. She emphasized that crucial information had failed to capture attention until the narrative took a dramatic turn with the news of her death.

The entire incident unfolded shortly after the announcement in the Interim Union Budget 2024-25 about promoting vaccination for girls aged 9-14 to prevent cervical cancer, aligning with the government's focus on health initiatives for young girls.