Actress Simple Kaul emphasizes importance of mental fitness

Actress Simple Kaul, known for her roles in "Dilli Wali Thakur Gurls" and "Shararat," recently highlighted the importance of mental fitness alongside physical wellness. In a candid discussion about her health routine, Kaul shared insights into how she maintains a balanced and fulfilling lifestyle.

“Maintaining mental fitness is crucial, as I’ve always emphasized. It’s not just about physical fitness; mental wellness plays a significant role as well,” Kaul remarked. She attributes much of her mental well-being to regular meditation and the social interactions naturally occurring in her profession within the restaurant industry.

"Socialising and relaxation are important aspects of my routine. On Sundays, I indulge a bit, watching films and taking walks on the beach or with friends. Additionally, I incorporate affirmations and gratitude meditation into my daily life to stay motivated and mentally fit," she added. Kaul also practices portion control during tastings at her restaurant, balancing any indulgences with increased physical activity.

When it comes to physical fitness, Kaul follows a specific diet plan that has been transformative. "I aim to finish my meals a few hours before bedtime and prioritize a light breakfast followed by a balanced lunch and dinner. While I’m currently focused on weight loss, I generally practice moderation in my diet, avoiding junk food and excessive indulgences," she explained. Regular exercise, including gym sessions, walks, and swimming, forms the core of her fitness regimen, supplemented by vegetarian protein sources like paneer, soya, and quinoa, as well as vegan protein shakes.

The "Jeannie Aur Juju" actress also highlighted the benefits of yoga, which she plans to incorporate more regularly into her routine. "Yoga is another practice I believe in, and I plan to incorporate it more regularly into my routine. Additionally, I prioritize self-care in the mornings, engaging in pranayama and meditation to set a positive tone for the day," she said.

Kaul concluded with a holistic view of fitness, stating, “Overall, being fit means being mentally and physically strong, maintaining a toned body, and embracing a holistic approach to wellness.”

Simple Kaul’s approach underscores the importance of balancing mental and physical health, socializing, relaxation, and a disciplined fitness routine, offering a comprehensive guide to a healthy lifestyle.