Adaa Khan: Doing a music video takes me to a different zone

Television actress Adaa Khan, who was recently in Rishikesh for the shoot of a new music video, says that working in a music video takes her to a different zone.

While the title of the music video is yet to be finalized, Adaa says, "Whenever I have done a music video. it's been a very fulfilling experience, for the time being, you actually get to a different zone."

The song is sung by 'Hud hud dabangg' fame singer Divya Kumar. The actress is very happy with the way the music video is coming along.

"This song has a beautiful story of a girl who gives up everything and searching for the love of her life which I can't reveal now. One should wait and watch the music video," shares the actress.

Adaa is very fond of travelling and shooting in Rishikesh for this music video gave her many memories.

"Shooting in the freezing Rishikesh was so much fun, I had a great time. While shooting, we had been to places like Laxmanjhula, by the Ganga river, local cafes and visiting these places was wonderful. And the weather made the experience even more memorable," she added.

Unfortunately, when Adaa was there a glacier broke in the state. But, luckily, it wasn't close to the area where Adaa was.

She shares, "I was eating breakfast when I suddenly started getting calls from my family and friends if I am okay are not. Fortunately, we were all safe, though I could see there were police vans and sirens were on to alert people."