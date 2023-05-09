Adah Sharma’s ‘The Kerala Story’ Passes The Crucial Monday Test With Decent Collections

'The Kerala Story'… This film turned into the talk of the town with its controversial story and record-breaking collections! Although it had many push-backs before its release, in the first three days itself, the movie turned into a blockbuster and went well at the box office with smashing collections. Well, the movie also passed the Monday crucial test by minting Rs 10 crores. Even the summer vacation also helped the movie to withstand in the theatres with decent occupancy.



Taran Adarsh also shared the fourth day collection report of ‘The Kerala Story’ on his Instagram page… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, “#TheKeralaStory passes the crucial ‘Monday Test’ with DISTINCTION MARKS… Day 4 [Mon; working day] HIGHER than Day 1 [Fri; holiday]… Will cross ₹ 50 cr today [Tue]… BLOCKBUSTER… Fri 8.03 cr, Sat 11.22 cr, Sun 16.40 cr [revised], Mon 10.07 cr. Total: ₹ 45.72 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice”.

On the whole, the movie collected Rs 45.72 crores in the first three days and hope it crosses Rs 50 crore mark today.

Adah Sharma essayed the lead actress role in this movie. Going with the plot, it showcases how a few women from Kerala get converted into Islam and thereafter join ISIS.

Casting Details:

• Adah Sharma as Shalini Unnikrishnan / Fatima Ba

• Yogita Bihani as Nimah

• Sonia Balani as Asifa

• Siddhi Idnani as Geetanjali

• Devadarshini as Shalini's mother

• Vijay Krishna

• Pranay Pachauri

• Pranav Misshra

The Kerala Story is helmed by Sudipto Sen and bankrolled by Vipul Amrutlal Shah under the Sunshine Pictures banner.