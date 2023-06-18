‘Adipurush’ collections: Film joins 200 crore club

“Adipurush,” the highly-anticipated mythological epic film directed by Om Raut, has made a remarkable entry into the Rs 200 Cr club within just two days of its release. Despite facing criticism and protests, the movie starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan managed to surpass expectations at the box office.

On its opening day, “Adipurush” garnered a whopping 140 crore worldwide. Continuing its successful run, reportedly the film collected an additional 65 crore on its second day, bringing its total to over 200 crore. The Hindi version alone contributed 37 crore to this impressive figure, while the Telugu states recorded a second-day gross of 26 crore.

“Adipurush,” based on the epic Ramayana, encountered its fair share of backlash, particularly regarding its visual effects and dialogues. However, the movie’s box office performance remained unaffected by the mixed reviews and controversies. With Prabhas portraying the character of Raghava, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana, Adipurush showcases a star-studded cast.