‘Adipurush’ crosses Rs 400 Cr in six days globally

The pan-Indian movie “Adipurush,” directed by Om Raut and starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in lead roles, has received mixed reviews. Despite facing criticism from some viewers, the film is collecting decent money at the box office. According to the latest update, the mythological drama has grossed a massive Rs. 410 crores worldwide in just six days. With no major competing releases, the film has the potential to earn even more in the upcoming days.

In addition to Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, Adipurush features Saif Ali Khan, Devdatta Nage, Sunny Singh, Sonal Chauhan, and others in key roles. The film has the talented duo Ajay-Atul as the composers. It was produced by T-Series and Retrophiles. Stay tuned for more updates on this big-budget flick.