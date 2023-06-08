  • Menu
Adipurush: Makers decided to give 10000 free tickets across Telangana
The grand pre-release event of Prabhas starrer “Adipurush” was held recently in Tirupati. The final trailer was launched at the event, and it boosted the hype around the film. Meanwhile, here is some great news about the film.

Producer Abhishek Agarwal, who produced blockbusters like “The Kashmir Files” and “Karthikeya 2,” will be providing over 10000 free tickets of the film to all the government schools, old age homes, and orphanages across Telangana. Eligible people should fill in the Google form provided by the team.


Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan are playing vital roles. The mega-budget mythological drama is directed by Om Raut and is produced by T-Series and Retrophiles. Adipurush will be out in cinemas on 16th June 2023.

