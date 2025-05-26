Adivi Sesh unleashes rugged persona in explosive ‘Dacoit Fire’ teaser

Adivi Sesh, known for carving a niche with his unique storytelling and impactful performances, is back with a bang in his upcoming Pan India film Dacoit. The makers released a high-octane teaser titled Dacoit Fire today, raising anticipation for this gritty revenge drama.

The teaser kicks off with a layered portrayal of Sesh, who initially appears protective towards Mrunal Thakur, only to later reveal a darker, more cunning side. This intense shift hints at betrayal and emotional chaos, positioning Sesh’s character as a master of deception.

Sporting a rugged and rustic new avatar, Adivi Sesh impresses with his authentic Madanapalle slang, adding raw regional flavour to the narrative. Mrunal Thakur complements the tone with a vulnerable performance, while filmmaker Anurag Kashyap makes a striking cameo.

Backed by Supriya Yarlagadda in collaboration with Suniel Narang under Annapurna Studios, Dacoit showcases grand production values. A jaw-dropping train crash sequence stands out, hinting at the film’s expansive canvas and thrilling action. Cinematographer Shaneil Deo blends grit with artistry, making every frame poetic yet intense.

The teaser confirms Dacoit as a revenge love story packed with high-voltage action. Adding to the impact, music composer Bheems Ceciroleo brings an unexpected twist with pulsating beats instead of his usual earthy sounds.

Slated for a Christmas release on December 25, Dacoit marks Adivi Sesh’s first holiday release, and fans are eagerly awaiting this powerful cinematic experience.