‘Afro Tapaang’ from ‘45 The Movie’is an energetic number

The upcoming Kannada multistarrer 45 The Movie, directed by Arjun Janya, is already one of the most talked-about films in Sandalwood. Featuring Karunada Chakravarthy Shiva Rajkumar, Real Star Upendra, and Raj B Shetty in the lead roles, the film is being produced on a grand scale by Mrs. Uma Ramesh Reddy and M. Ramesh Reddy under the Suraj Productions banner. Ever since its first glimpses and posters dropped, the movie has created tremendous excitement among fans.

Now, the makers have further intensified the buzz with the release of the high-energy dance number ‘Afro Tapaang’, a visually striking and musically powerful track that’s quickly gaining traction.

The song begins with Raj B Shetty in a dense forest, attacked by dogs before falling into a valley. Tribal African children rescue him, transform his attire, and vanish mysteriously just as Shiva Rajkumar and Upendra make their dramatic entry.

With Telugu lyrics by Roll Rida, the song carries an inspiring message — “Don’t lose hope until the door of victory opens.” Sung by Roll Rida and Vinayak, the number features electrifying choreography by Jaani Master, whose vibrant moves perfectly complement the tribal setting and high-voltage visuals.

Composer Arjun Janya’s infectious beats and the powerful on-screen presence of the trio — Shiva Rajkumar, Upendra, and Raj B Shetty — make Afro Tapaang a clear chartbuster.

45 The Movie is nearing completion and is set for a grand Christmas release on December 25th.