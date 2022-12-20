After Shiva Rajkumar, Even Kichcha Sudeep Also Condemned The Slipper Attack On Darshan…

It is all known that an alleged fan of late actor Puneeth Rajkumar threw a slipper on young actor Darshan Thogudeepa at Kranti promotional event as his remarks on Goddess about luck turned controversial. Already Puneeth's brother Shiva Rajkumar condemned the act and now, even Kichcha Sudeep also shared a long note stating that 'rebellion isn't always an answer'.



Rebellion isn't always an Answer. ❤️🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/fbwANDdgP0 — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) December 20, 2022

This post reads, "Our land, language and culture is all about love & respect. Every problem has a solution, and every solution has multiple ways of being solved. Each and every individual deserves to be treated with dignity, and any problem can be solved in a manner that is plesant and calm.

The video I saw was very disturbing. There were many others and the leading lady of the film standing there as well who were just a part of the event and had nothing to do with the rage that was prevailing at that time. Humiliating them publicly brings about questions as to are we kannadigas known for these unjustified reactions. Is this kind of an outburst even an option.

As far as Darshan is concerned, I agree there may have been a situation that isn't so pleasant between him and Puneeth fans. But is this the reaction Puneeth himself would have appreciated and supported? An answer to this is something that probably each of his beloved fans know.

One silly act from one indivual in the crowd shouldn't damage the whole system called love, dignity and respect that Puneeth fans are known for.

Darshan has contributed a lot to this industry and our language. The differences between us isn't something that will stop me from speaking about what I truly feel. He surely didn't deserve this kinda of a treatment and it disturbed me as well.

Kannada industry and the people of our land are known for good reasons for which kannada and karnataka is respected across all states. We shouldn't be spreading this kind of message. Rebelling like this isn't an answer or a reaction towards any situation.

I do understand there wil be differences between actors, fans etc and I'm no one to come in between and speak about that. But I also am someone who was close to both Darshan and Puneeth and keeping the position I held in their lives, i took this liberty to pen down my feelings.

Forgive me if at all I spoke more than what I should have. Having traveled 27 years in this fraternity I have realized one thing for sure. Nothing and no one is forever. Let's spread love, respect and get the same in return from all. That's the only way one can win anyone and any situation.

Nimma,,, Kichcha".

Speaking about Sudeep's work front, he is busy with Kabzaa post-production works and the movie will hit the theatres soon!