Aishwarya Rajesh requested to stop peddling rumors

Aishwarya Rajesh’s recent release “Farhana” received good reviews from the critics, and the film is getting a nice response from the audience. Directed by Nelson Venkatesan, the movie was released in multiple languages.
During the promotions, Aishwarya was asked what kind of roles she would love to do in Telugu. Aishwarya said that characters like Srivalli in Pushpa would suit her well.
However, these words by the actress were taken in another way by a few who mentioned that Aishwarya was disparaging Rashmika’s work in “Pushpa.” Aishwarya Rajesh issued a press note stating that she has nothing but profound admiration for the National Crush and all her fellow actors and actresses. Aishwarya Rajesh further requested to stop these kinds of peddling rumors.