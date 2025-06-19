Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2 to Release on July 25, 2025 – New Poster Out

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn is ready to return to the big screen with the sequel to his 2012 hit movie Son of Sardaar. The new film titled Son of Sardaar 2 will release in cinemas on July 25, 2025. Ajay took to his social media to post a picture from the movie.

Form the picture, we can see him wearing a turban, just like in the first movie.

This time, actress Mrunal Thakur will play the female lead. The film is produced by Jio Studios, Devgn Films, and T-Series. Other actors in the movie include Sanjay Dutt, Deepak Dobriyal, and Kubbra Sait. Viewers can look forward to a mix of fun, action, and comedy.

People who liked the first movie will enjoy this one too. Ajay Devgn’s return as the strong and funny Sardaar character has already made fans excited. With lots of jokes, fights, and drama, Son of Sardaar 2 is one of the most awaited Bollywood movies of 2025.