Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2 to Release on July 25, 2025 – New Poster Out
Ajay Devgn returns in Son of Sardaar 2, the sequel to his 2012 hit. Featuring Mrunal Thakur and produced by Jio Studios, the film will release in theatres on July 25, 2025. Expect action, comedy, and full-on entertainment.
Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn is ready to return to the big screen with the sequel to his 2012 hit movie Son of Sardaar. The new film titled Son of Sardaar 2 will release in cinemas on July 25, 2025. Ajay took to his social media to post a picture from the movie.
Form the picture, we can see him wearing a turban, just like in the first movie.
This time, actress Mrunal Thakur will play the female lead. The film is produced by Jio Studios, Devgn Films, and T-Series. Other actors in the movie include Sanjay Dutt, Deepak Dobriyal, and Kubbra Sait. Viewers can look forward to a mix of fun, action, and comedy.
People who liked the first movie will enjoy this one too. Ajay Devgn’s return as the strong and funny Sardaar character has already made fans excited. With lots of jokes, fights, and drama, Son of Sardaar 2 is one of the most awaited Bollywood movies of 2025.