‘Akhanda 2: Thaandavam’ eyes new release date!

Natasimha Balakrishna’s much-awaited action-packed sequel Akhanda Thaandavam is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Directed by mass-action specialist Boyapati Srinu, the film follows the massive success of Akhanda and is now being crafted as a pan-India entertainer. Initially announced for a grand theatrical release on September 25, 2025, the film has been generating significant buzz.

However, reports now suggest that Akhanda Thaandavam may not hit theatres as planned. The reason? A potential box-office face-off with Power Star Pawan Kalyan’s OG, which is also slated for release on the same day. Given the high stakes, sources close to the production reveal that the makers of Akhanda Thaandavam are reconsidering their release strategy.

Insiders report that some key talkie portions and a few songs are yet to be filmed. Moreover, a crucial shooting schedule planned at Prayagraj was recently cancelled due to unforeseen issues. With VFX work still pending and promotional activities planned nationwide, the team is leaning toward a new date.

Currently, the makers are eyeing December 18, 2025 as a likely alternative. An official announcement is expected soon. While fans are disappointed by the delay, expectations remain high for Akhanda Thaandavam to deliver a mass spectacle worthy of the wait.