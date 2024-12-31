Akkineni Family Grateful to PM Modi for Honoring ANR Garu on Mann Ki Baat

The Akkineni family expresses heartfelt gratitude to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for his thoughtful tribute to the late Akkineni Nageswara Rao Garu (ANR Garu) during the 117th episode of Mann Ki Baat. The Prime Minister lauded ANR Garu’s unparalleled contributions to Indian cinema, particularly Telugu cinema, and highlighted how his films beautifully portrayed Indian traditions and values.

Prime Minister Modi’s acknowledgment holds deep significance for the Akkineni family and the countless admirers of ANR Garu’s work. The timing of this recognition, during ANR Garu’s centenary year, adds to its profound emotional value, as his legacy continues to inspire generations across the country.

Reflecting on this moment, Nagarjuna Akkineni, shared, “Thank you, Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, for honoring my father, ANR Garu, on his centenary year alongside such iconic legends. His vision and contributions to Indian cinema continue to inspire generations, and this recognition means the world to our family and countless admirers of his work.”

ANR Garu’s visionary leadership played a pivotal role in shaping the Telugu film industry. His decision to relocate the industry from Chennai to Hyderabad in the 1970s was a transformative step that not only boosted the regional economy but also established Hyderabad as a thriving hub for Telugu cinema. The establishment of Annapurna Studios in 1975, named after his beloved wife Annapurna Garu, further underscored his commitment to fostering talent and creating world-class facilities for filmmaking.

ANR Garu’s work transcended regional boundaries, making him a cultural ambassador for Indian cinema. Through his films, he masterfully depicted Indian traditions, values, and emotions, connecting with audiences across the nation. From classics like Devadasu to mythological masterpieces such as Maya Bazaar, his performances left an indelible mark on the industry.

Prime Minister Modi’s tribute reinforces the ANR Garu’s legacy as a national soft power, whose cinematic contributions shaped not only Telugu cinema but also influenced Indian culture on a larger scale.

As part of ANR Garu’s centenary celebrations, the Akkineni family has been hosting several commemorative events, including the unveiling of a statue of the legendary actor-producer at Annapurna Studios and the release of a special postal stamp in his honor by the Government of India. These initiatives not only celebrate his artistic excellence but also serve as a reminder of his invaluable contributions to the cultural fabric of India.

Nagarjuna added, “This recognition is not just an honor for our family but a celebration of ANR Garu’s enduring influence on Indian cinema. His work remains a guiding light for all of us, and this acknowledgment by our Prime Minister is truly humbling.”

The Akkineni family deeply appreciates the Prime Minister’s gesture, which not only honors the legacy of ANR Garu but also highlights the timeless values he stood for—family, tradition, and cultural pride. As ANR Garu’s centenary year continues, his work and vision remain an inspiration, resonating with generations of cinephiles and filmmakers alike.