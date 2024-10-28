Live
Just In
Akkineni Naga Chaitanya Wipes Samantha’s Memories Ahead of New Chapter with Sobhita
Naga Chaitanya deletes his last Instagram post with Samantha ahead of his wedding to Sobhita Dhulipala, marking a fresh start for the actor.
Since announcing their separation in 2021, Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu have wiped nearly all traces of each other from their social media accounts. Recently, with his wedding to actress Sobhita Dhulipala approaching, Chaitanya has deleted the final remaining post featuring Samantha on his Instagram account, a move that hasn’t gone unnoticed by fans.
After Chaitanya and Sobhita became engaged in August this year, some eagle-eyed fans noted that three posts linked to Samantha were still on his Instagram feed. The first was their separation announcement, made in October 2021. The second was a promotional post for ‘Majili,’ the 2018 film in which Chaitanya and Samantha starred together, becoming a fan-favorite couple on-screen. The third post was an image taken at a racetrack, showing Chaitanya and Samantha standing beside a red race car.
Captioned “Throw back…Mrs and the girlfriend,” the post received mixed reactions, with many Samantha fans urging him to delete it out of respect for her. With this recent deletion, Chaitanya seems to be signaling a new beginning as he prepares for marriage.
Known as #ChaySam by fans, Chaitanya and Samantha became one of the most celebrated couples in Indian cinema following their fairytale wedding in Goa in 2017. Their unexpected split in 2021 left fans shocked and disappointed. Since then, both actors have maintained a quiet personal life. In May 2023, when rumors about Chaitanya’s relationship with Sobhita emerged, he addressed these in an interview, expressing frustration over media speculation and asking for respect for everyone involved.
This week, Chaitanya and Sobhita’s pre-wedding celebrations kicked off with a pasupu danchadam ceremony in Visakhapatnam. While the official wedding date has yet to be announced, fans are eagerly waiting for more details on this new chapter in Chaitanya’s life.