Akshaye Khanna’s ‘Akshardham: Operation Vajra Shakti’ set for July 4 release

Five years after its initial OTT debut, Akshaye Khanna’s action-packed drama State of Siege: Temple Attack is set to hit theatres under a new title — Akshardham: Operation Vajra Shakti. The film, directed by Ken Ghosh, will release in cinemas on July 4, 2025, bringing a gripping tale of courage, sacrifice, and national duty to the big screen.

The makers announced the theatrical release with a powerful new poster featuring haunting temple pillars and the shadowy silhouette of an armed commando — symbolizing both the sanctity of the location and the bravery of the defenders. The caption accompanying the poster read, "An act of terror met with unmatched bravery. The story of courage, sacrifice, and survival comes alive in #AkshardhamOperationVajraShakti."

A cinematic retelling of the 2002 terrorist attack on Gujarat’s Akshardham Temple, the film captures the harrowing events and the subsequent counter-operation carried out by the National Security Guard (NSG). It serves as a standalone sequel to State of Siege: 26/11, which chronicled the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

Akshaye Khanna leads the ensemble cast as Major Hanut Singh, an NSG officer. The film also stars Gautam Rode, Vivek Dahiya, Akshay Oberoi, Abhilash Chaudhary, Parvin Dabas, Samir Soni, Abhimanyu Singh, and Mir Sarwar in pivotal roles.

Produced by Zee Studios and Contiloe Pictures, the film boasts a gripping screenplay by William Borthwick and Simon Fantauzzo, with Tejal Shetye handling cinematography and Mukesh Thakur on editing duties.

With its intense premise and patriotic fervour, Akshardham: Operation Vajra Shakti promises to be a riveting cinematic experience that revisits one of the most tragic yet heroic chapters in modern Indian history.