Live
- CCB Operation: Dismantling Synthetic Drug Ring on the Coast
- All about organ donation and transplantation system
- 'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Elvish Army swells but don't write off Abhishek
- 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' finale speculation: Will Karan-Arjun be seen together?
- 'MTV Roadies': Gautam to warn Vashu Jain to keep his attitude in check
- Two senior most Telangana Congress leaders meet in Hyderabad. Whats Up ?
- Amit Tandon’s arrival on ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ house will pack in a dose of comedy as contestants roast each other
- Dheerendra Krishna Shastri from Bageshwar Dhaam will be in Hyderabad
- No BJP-BJD tieup, says Arjun Munda
- Four met watery grave in Tumakuru
Just In
All set for ‘KOK’ pre-release event; Nani and Rana to grace
Mollywood star Dulquer Salmaan will be appearing in the upcoming movie “King of Kotha,” (KOK) a period gangster drama directed by Abhilash Joshiy.
Mollywood star Dulquer Salmaan will be appearing in the upcoming movie “King of Kotha,” (KOK) a period gangster drama directed by Abhilash Joshiy. Aishwarya Lekshmi will be seen as the female lead. Chemban Vinod, Shabeer (Dancing Rose), Nyla Usha, Shammi Thilakan, Shanthi Krishna, Prasanna, Gokul Suresh, Anikha Surendran, Saran Shakthi, and other notable actors are casted in significant roles.
Following an incredibly positive response to the trailer, the producers have planned to hold a pre-release event in Hyderabad scheduled for this evening starting at 6 PM. Tollywood actors Nani and Rana Daggubati will be the chief guests for this event, which will be held at the JRC Convention Center in Hyderabad.
This collaborative project between Zee Studios and Wayfarer Films is accompanied by music composed by Shaan Rahman and Jakes Bejoy.