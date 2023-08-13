All set for ‘KOK’ pre-release event; Nani and Rana to grace

Mollywood star Dulquer Salmaan will be appearing in the upcoming movie “King of Kotha,” (KOK) a period gangster drama directed by Abhilash Joshiy. Aishwarya Lekshmi will be seen as the female lead. Chemban Vinod, Shabeer (Dancing Rose), Nyla Usha, Shammi Thilakan, Shanthi Krishna, Prasanna, Gokul Suresh, Anikha Surendran, Saran Shakthi, and other notable actors are casted in significant roles.



Following an incredibly positive response to the trailer, the producers have planned to hold a pre-release event in Hyderabad scheduled for this evening starting at 6 PM. Tollywood actors Nani and Rana Daggubati will be the chief guests for this event, which will be held at the JRC Convention Center in Hyderabad.

This collaborative project between Zee Studios and Wayfarer Films is accompanied by music composed by Shaan Rahman and Jakes Bejoy.