Allari Naresh returns to comedy with fantasy-driven ‘Naresh65’

After experimenting with diverse and thought-provoking roles, Allari Naresh is making a much-awaited return to his forte—comedy. His 65th film, tentatively titled #Naresh65, promises to bring a refreshing twist by blending humour with fantasy, a combination rarely explored in Telugu cinema. Directed by Chandra Mohan, the project is being jointly produced by Annapurna Studios and Hasya Movies’ Razesh Danda and Nimmakayala Prasad.

The film was officially launched today at Annapurna Studios with a grand pooja ceremony that turned into a star-studded affair. Naga Chaitanya gave the first clap, star director Bobby switched on the camera, and VI Anand directed the honorary first shot. The script was handed over to the makers by filmmakers Vassishta, Ram Abbaraju, and Vijay Kanakamedala. The event also saw the presence of industry notables including Harsh Shankar, Supriya Yarlagadda, Anil Sunkara, and Gemini Kiran.

Allari Naresh, hailed as the “Comedy King,” will headline the film alongside a strong supporting cast that includes Vennela Kishore, Naresh VK, Srinivas Reddy, and Muralidhar Goud. Their presence is expected to amplify the film’s comic quotient, ensuring a laugh riot for audiences.

On the technical front, the film is set to be mounted on a grand scale. Cinematographer Ram Reddy, music composer Chetan Bharadwaj, art director Brahma Kadali, and editor Chota K Prasad have been roped in to deliver high-quality visual and narrative appeal.